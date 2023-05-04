MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg-area service organization is planning a benefit breakfast to help out a community member a with her medical needs.
The Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club will be hosting a benefit pancake breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Four Bells Lutheran Church, Route 45 west of Mifflinburg.
The breakfast will help defray the medical costs of Kathy Spangler.
"Included in the breakfast will be pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, muffins, fruit and beverages," said Kiwanis Club member Sally Rothermel. "There is no cost, but donations are appreciated, with 100% going to defray the medical expenses of Mifflinburg resident Kathy Spangler."
Typically, she said the club holds a Good Friday breakfast to benefit a community member in need. However, the club wasn't able to hold the breakfast this year, due to aging membership.
However, the church stepped in and offered to host the benefit.
"The Kiwanis are paying for everything and a donation vessel will be set up at the breakfast," Rothermel said. "All proceeds will go to meet Spangler's medical expenses.
"There will also be music provided by a quartet beginning at 9 a.m.
On Nov. 4, Rothermel said Spangler suffered a serious hemorrhagic stroke. Up until that point, she was an active mother, grandmother, farmer's wife and an aide at a local school.
Spangler was hospitalized for several months after numerous life-saving procedures, with many setbacks along the way.
On Feb. 21, Rothermel said Spangler returned home and is slowly gaining strength and endurance, under the 24/7 care of family, friends and specialists. She is scheduled for surgery on May 12, to have an artificial skull plate replaced in hopes this will provide continuing progress.
Spangler and her husband, Lee, have four married daughters, and are also grandparents. The family is strong in faith and believe Spangler will make a strong recovery.
"We are hoping for good attendance (at the breakfast)," Rothermel said. "The Spanglers are well known in the farming community and beyond. Kathy Spangler has babysat for many people, including teachers at the local school district."
Rothermel said donations can also be made to the Kiwanis, for the Spanglers, by contacting her at salroth@dejazzd.com.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
