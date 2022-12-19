Grange presents Community Citizen Award

Ken and Nancy Eck of Muncy display the etched-glass Community Citizen Award.

 PRESENTED BY GREG BONSALL

MONTGOMERY — Ken and Nancy (Styer) Eck, of Muncy, have spent a lifetime as community and church volunteers, serving quietly in many different capacities. Their outstanding record of service was recently honored, when the Ecks received the Community Citizen Award from Eagle Grange 1.

The award was presented at a holiday dinner attended by about 50 people at the Grange Hall near Montgomery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.