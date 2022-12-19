Grange presents Community Citizen Award

MONTGOMERY — Ken and Nancy (Styer) Eck, of Muncy, have spent a lifetime as community and church volunteers, serving quietly in many different capacities. Their outstanding record of service was recently honored, when the Ecks received the Community Citizen Award from Eagle Grange 1.
The award was presented at a holiday dinner attended by about 50 people at the Grange Hall near Montgomery.
The Community Citizen Award is a nationwide program of the Grange to recognize individuals, couples and groups that generously donate time, talent and energy to the causes that strengthen the fabric of their communities. The Ecks have been especially active over a period of many years in the work of St. John’s (Brick) Lutheran Church, Montgomery, and the Sunlight House food pantry in Muncy. Representatives of those organizations, along with a large group of their family members, were present for the occasion and offered stories of the dedicated service Ken and Nancy have given and continue to give.
The evening also included an inspirational message, “Be Passionate,” by Lewisburg chalk artist Jeff Baker as he entertained the audience with his artistic skills set to music.
The public is invited to the next meeting of Eagle Grange, to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The program will be a pictorial review of the past year’s activities and planning for 2023. Ideas for programs, service projects, social events and other activities are welcomed. Refreshments will be served following the program.
