Area motorists are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities.
This update is as of 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25.
Northumberland County
* Route 61 Hamilton Underpass area between Green Street in Upper Augusta Township and Highland Avenue in the City of Sunbury.
* Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township.
Columbia County
* Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Route 4020 (Green Creek Road) and Neyhart Road in Orange Township.
Montour County
* Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 1003 (PP and L Road and Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Anthony Township.
* Route 1009 (Stamm Road) entire length in Derry Township.
* Route 54 between Hillside Road and Route 254 (Broadway Road/Washingtonville Road) in Derry Township.
* Route 4004 (Bush Road) between Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) and Fairview Road in Derry Township.
Union County
* Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) and Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) in Buffalo Township.
* Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) to the Snyder County Line.
* Route 3003 (Eighth Street/Grand Valley Road) between Route 45 (Chestnut Street) in Mifflinburg and Route 3004 (Pleasant Grove Road) in West Buffalo Township.
* Route 3012 (Wildwood Road) between Route 3004 (Red Ridge Road) and Penns Creek Road in Limestone Township.
* Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.
Lycoming County
* Route 220 between Reservoir Road in Wolf Township and Montague Hill Road in Penn Township.
* Route 2055 (Chippewa Road) between Route 405 and Route 2042 (East Lime Bluff Road) in Muncy Creek Township
Snyder County
* (*New) Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township.
* Route 2014 (John Brady Drive) between Route 2053 (Industrial Park Road)
and Route 405 (Water Street) in Muncy.
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
