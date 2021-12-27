LEWISBURG — Rep. David Rowe (R-85), elected in 2020 to a full term in the State House, recently took a look at the year ahead and summed up what’s been happening to date.
The topics of 2022 will include the process of redrawing district maps based on census data. Each State House district accounts for the representation of about 63,000 residents. The redistrict process itself has come under increasing public scrutiny in recent years.
Rowe noted the legislature does not redraw State House lines. The task is left to a Legislative Reapportionment Commission (LRC) which recently issued a preliminary redistricting map.
“The (LRC) is made up of each of the four caucuses, Senate and House Republicans and Democrats,” Rowe said. “Those four are tasked with choosing the fifth member of their commission, who serves as a chairman.”
Rowe said the fifth member served as sort of a “referee” in years past, allowing leaders to come together and take notes.
“However, in recent cycle of redistricting, leaders have not been able to agree on the fifth member of the commission,” Rowe said. “Not surprisingly. In that instance if falls to the (Pennsylvania) Supreme Court to appoint a fifth member.”
Rowe maintained the court’s choice upended previous practices.
“Rather than taking map suggestions from each of the leaders, rather than working in a collaborative effort, the chairman appointed by the Democrat-controlled Supreme Court has simply written his map.”
The preliminary LRC map adopted Dec. 16 redrew the lines of local State House districts.
Among them, the 85th District, which if passed as is would include all of Snyder County, but only East Buffalo and Union Townships in Union County. Fayette and Monroe townships in Juniata County, Decatur and Derry townships and the Borough of Burnham in Mifflin County would also be part of the 85th District. Its population according to the most recent census was listed as 66,424.
Rowe, an East Buffalo Township resident, was critical of the preliminary map which he said “chopped up” the district. He added that virtually all area state legislators now have large tasks ahead.
“All of us will be forced to relocate some of our office space,” Rowe said. “Some of us will have to do a significant amount of rebuilding our casework data bases.”
Constituents will suffer, Rowe predicted, as casework will be shifted to new offices. Staff members familiar with constituent concerns will no longer work with the same people and new office leases would be needed.
Lewisburg, New Berlin, Mifflinburg and Hartleton would be included in the district currently represented by Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84). Buffalo, Gregg, Hartley, Kelly, Lewis, Limestone, West Buffalo and White Deer townships would also be in the district. Its population was listed as 63,349.
Rowe suspected Democratic leaders were using redistricting to gain a majority in the State House. He suggested contacting the LRC during the 30-day public comment period which is now underway. The final vote by the LRC, after likely adjustments, would be made within the 30 days following the comment period.
Rowe, who also served the unexpired term of now-Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12), entered the legislature just before challenges never seen before started to unfold. During the time since, Rowe and party colleagues been an outspoken critic of many state policies which emerged during the COVID 19 pandemic.
“We have definitely conveyed clearly what our message has been over the past two years,” Rowe said. “Our caucus has been the caucus that support our small business community (and) local control of local issues.”
The administration of Gov. Tom Wolfe, Rowe has long maintained, has illustrated the errors of centralized control. He said it was evident in 2020 when pandemic shutdown orders closed small businesses for a time, though “big box” stores selling essentially the same items were allowed to remain open.
Rowe said success of the Vote Yes campaign of the spring, a ballot measure which limited the governor’s emergency powers to 21 days without legislative approval, was evidence that the message of his caucus resonated with the public.
Rowe’s current committee assignments include the Finance, Labor and Industry and Local Government committees. He is also chair of the Aging and Older Adult Services Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits.
