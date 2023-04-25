LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced the details of its annual fundraising event, The Ambassador Challenge.
Featured community representatives will be promoting the hospital’s mission and encouraging charitable.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 9:21 pm
This year’s ambassadors are: Michael Briskey, MD, of Selinsgrove; Chad Evans of Paxinos; and Sabra Karr of Lewisburg. In its first year in 2022, the ambassador campaign raised more than $153,000 for the hospital.
For the 2023 campaign, the ambassadors will work to give voice to the Hospital’s impact on the Central Susquehanna Valley throughout May.
Each ambassador has been challenged to raise $10,000 toward the overall program goal, all while sharing the good news of programs and services the hospital provides. The goal of the Ambassador Challenge, through all activities, is to raise $100,000 to support the Evangelical Care Fund, the cornerstone of charitable support.
The Evangelical Care Fund provides a foundation of financial support for Community Health and Wellness screenings, events, and education; Mobile Health of Evangelical; Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS), the hospital’s paramedic and EMT response; The Family Place, the hospital’s obstetrics unit; Hospice of Evangelical, end-of-life care; and other programs.
As part of the fundraiser, an online auction will be held, featuring a range of items from local businesses. Some key items up for bid include; An getaway to Sedona, Arizona; Isabella’s Italian dinner prepared in your home; chef’s eight course dinner and wine pairing for eight at DiSalvo’s Restaurant; Penn State Men’s Ice Hockey tickets; and a Rusty Rail Brewing Co. dinner for two and a stay in their luxury suites. Bidding will be open through May 26.
For more information, visit www.EvanHospital.com/Ambassador.
