TIME, education project forge partnership

MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) has forged a partnership with the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Partnership (SVCEP) which will see mini courses being offered through TIME’s Milton MakerSpace location, in the Milton Moose Family Center.
The partnership was announced during a presentation made Wednesday by TIME President Amanda Bradley to Milton Borough Council. TIME and the SVCEP also issued a press release, in conjunction with the meeting, highlighting the partnership.
The SVCEP is an effort to launch a community college in the valley. Representatives with the effort are seeking letters of support to have commissioners in a four-county area levy a $1.14 per-month tax on households to help fund the college.
In the press release, it was noted the mini courses will focus on manufacturing technology, culinary arts and graphic arts. Participants will learn to use equipment such as 3D printers and CNC engravers.
Bradley told council that MakerSpaces are focused on science, technology, engineering the arts and math education.
“We want to make sure we are fostering entrepreneurs and small businesses that can eventually go into the downtown,” Bradley said.
While developing its MakerSpace areas, she said TIME unexpectedly forged the partnership with the SVCEP.
According to Bradley, TIME will provide the equipment and spaces for the classes to be held. The SVCEP will provide the instructors and curriculum.
Classes will be offered throughout the fall, with plans for 2022 offerings to be evaluated in November.
Following the meeting, Bradley said the cost and duration of classes will vary from one to another.
“These non-credit classes introduce learners, on a small scale, to innovative technology used to manufacture products and can propel learners to enroll in credit-bearing community college courses,” Dr. Lenaire Ahlum, SVCEP executive director, said in the press release.
“Offering non-credit courses fulfills another milestone in our timeline towards launching the new community college, while building the relationships within the manufacturing sector,” Meghan Beck, SVCEP board president said, in the release.
“A combined annual multi-county sponsorship of $1.2 million is the most critical requirement to create the new community college, in accordance with Pennsylvania state laws,” she continued.
If the commissioners in four counties agree to levy the tax as proposed by the SVCEP, it was noted during a January presentation to council that the following amounts are expected to be collected annually by each county: Northumberland, $624,000; Union, $240,000; Snyder, $228,000; and Montour, $128,000.
The SVCEP and TIME are jointly applying for a $200,000 Manufacturing PA Training to Career Grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). If approved, the funds will be used for a scholarship program, equipment, instruction, marketing and recruiting.
During the meeting, Bradley expressed confidence the grant will be approved.
The two entities are also applying for a PPL grant designed to expand MakerSpaces in Northumberland County.
Milton Borough Council President Jamie Walker lauded TIME and the SVCEP for its efforts.
“I said before I wish the community college will have an impact on our borough,” Walker noted.
The SVCEP announced in May that Marywood University will be the incubation partner of the new community college, providing Middle States Commission for Higher Education accreditation to degree programs until the new community college is a candidate for independent accreditation.
For additional information on registering for the mini classes, visit newcommunitycollege.org or call or text 570-898-4334.
