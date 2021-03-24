Family Care Home Health earns Governor's Achievement Award

SUNBURY — CPWDC recently announced Family Care Home Health of Sunbury has received the Governor’s Achievement Award, for commitment to employees and a partnership with EARN, a Pennsylvania Department of Human Services program that operates within CareerLink
“Family Care Home Health Agency is honored to be the recipient of the 2020 Governor’s Achievement Award. Our agency’s mission is to provide the best possible care and support for our local communities through both the clients we provide care for as well as the caregivers we employee, said Nicholas Beers, area manager at Family Care Home Health. “Our continued partnership with our local Pennsylvania CareerLink offices has been a key factor in being able to provide individuals and their families with a sustainable income. Family Care Home Health Agency is delighted to partner with the Pennsylvania CareerLink in order to provide EARN, TANF, and WATCH Program participants with the opportunity for training and growth while also providing flexibility in order to be successful in the healthcare field. Our accommodating and supportive environment has yielded a number of successful program participants whom as a result, have created a stronger, compassionate, and dedicated workforce.”
With an understanding of how social and economic barriers can influence success in employment, Family Care Home Health Agency considers its employees unique needs so as to overcome barriers related to transportation and child care.
The DHS EARN program provides comprehensive and holistic services delivered locally via CPWDC’s subcontractor Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. The EARN program assists TANF recipients in remediation of barriers and stabilization, goal setting, career exploration, skills training, and ultimately attainment of employment along a desired career pathway and a secure future for them and their children.
“Family Care Home Health Agency partners with the EARN program to successfully hire participants and offer training in rewarding long-term career paths,” said CPWDC Executive Director Erica Mulberger. “They have demonstrated a commitment to making a difference in the lives of those entrusted to their care, the community at large, and to the healthcare professionals that work for them each day.”
Mirroring the EARN program’s focus on credentialing and training opportunities, Family Care Home Health Agency fosters an environment for growth and learning by accommodating work schedules to give participants the ability to train and advance.
