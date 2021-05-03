LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Community Garden will be holding a Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8, at the garden, located at the intersection of Water and St Anthony streets, Lewisburg.
In addition to the in-person event, there will be an online pre-sale, at (tinyurl.com/LewisburgPlantSale, with the option for curbside pick-up at the garden during the sale.
The sale will feature vegetables, flowers and herbs, including some perennials. The seedlings are germinated using organic methods and most are sold in "cow pots," which is made from composted cow manure and breaks down quickly in gardens, adding a natural fertilizer for seedlings.
Founded in 2012 as a joint venture between Bucknell University and the Borough of
Lewisburg, the Lewisburg Community Garden (LCG) is entering its 10th season. It is continuing to promote access to healthy produce and provide education to the community.
Initially conceived by as part of the Bucknell President’s Interfaith Community Service Initiative in 2011, the core purpose of the garden is addressing food insecurity issues in the Lewisburg area by providing community members with access to growing space and education on how to make use of it, and by cultivating organic produce for donation to local food access programs. Over the past nine years, the LCG has donated more than 18,000 pounds of organic produce to local food banks and free community dinner programs.
The garden consists of a half-acre, half of which is divided into plots for
rental by community members, and half is allocated to food production for donation.
The borough provides the land free of charge, and assists with maintenance. Bucknell Office of Civic Engagement staff and AmeriCorps members manage daily oversight of the garden. They oversee student employees and volunteers, and community garden members and volunteers. They all work in conjunction with an advisory board consisting of both Bucknell-affiliated people and community members.
Volunteers are welcome to help out with the garden between 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, weather permitting. To sign up to volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/GardenHours2021
For more information on the sale, or volunteering with the garden, contact Jen Schneidman Partica at 570-577-2212 and plantgrowfeed@gmail.com.
