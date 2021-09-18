HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Pennsylvania State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger are encouraging Pennsylvanians residents to abide by state guidelines for harvesting wild ginsen.
Wild ginseng harvesting season began Sept. 1 and runs until Nov. 30. American Ginseng (Panax quinquefolius), is classified as “Pennsylvania Vulnerable” because it is in danger of decline as a result of frequent removal from their native habitats for commercial or personal use. American ginseng has been protected since 1975 under an international treaty known as CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora), which requires its export to be regulated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).
Ginseng takes up to 10 years to reach maturity and environmental stresses such as habitat loss, climate change, deer browse, and illegal harvesting decrease the chances of survival for the plants.
Individuals who harvest wild ginseng must follow these regulations and guidelines to maintain healthy populations:
• Collection is not permitted on state lands.
• Collect only mature plants with at least three five-pronged leaves and red berries.
• Collect only during harvest season.
• Plant seeds near the harvested plant to ensure future ginseng plants.
• Permits are not needed for collection, but you must get permission from a private landowner first.
• Poaching is illegal.
Harvesting ginseng does not require a license, however DCNR oversees the Vulnerable Plant License Commercial Process, which grants licenses to those looking to sell or trade the plants. The licensing program collects transaction information from sales to track the quantities of wild ginseng and other vulnerable plants collected for export from Pennsylvania forestlands. Accuracy is critical to protecting vulnerable plants.
