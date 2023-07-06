District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Burglary
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Multiple counts have been filed against a 29-year-old Northumberland man who allegedly appeared to police wearing only a towel, after he had called to report he had stolen a van and broken into a hotel room to take a shower.
Blake Dunbar, of Wheatley Avenue, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:45 p.m. June 15 at 4687 West Branch Highway, Room 112, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said they were called to the scene by Dunbar, who appeared wrapped in a towel. He allegedly told officers that he stole a van, and then broke into a hotel room to take a shower.
Dunbar allegedly admitted to being under the influence of meth. A package of meth and an array of paraphernalia were found in the hotel room.
Theft
LEWISBURG — Charges of theft and receiving stolen property have been filed against Elizabeth Haubrick, 24, of Isabella Street, Lewisburg.
Police said Haubrick failed to return a set of office keys, iPhone and HP ProBook laptop computer belonging to her former employer, Concern of Lewisburg.
The incident was reported to have occurred between Jan. 26 and June 14 at 60 N. Eighth St., Lewisburg.
Watsontown Police Harassment
WATSONTOWN — Keith Wilson, 39, and James Vanness II, 30, of Watsontown, have each been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
Police said the charges were filed after the two engaged in a physical altercation at 7:54 p.m. June 29 in the 10 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
State Police at Milton DUI
MILTON — Troopers reported charging John Hubicki, 52, of Milton, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:32 a.m. June 14 at Filbert and Center streets, Milton.
Two-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Two people escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 2:35 p.m. June 30 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 214, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2005 Honda Civic driven by Thomas Mosi, 28, of Bloomsburg, struck the rear of a 2023 Toyota Rav4 driven by Pramesh Baral, 34, of Rio Rancho, N.M., as the Toyota slowed due to a traffic backlog.
Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:45 p.m. July 2 along Interstate 80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Arjun Sharma, 28, of Pittsburgh, became distracted while driving a 2012 Honda Accord and struck the rear of a 2012 Kenworth Northwest driven by Felix Flores, 54, of Orlando, Fla.
Sharma was cited with careless driving.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 10:32 p.m. July 1 along Interstate 180 eastbound, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a Toyota 4-Runner driven by Mark Cromley, 71, of Danville, struck a deer which entered the roadway.
Theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old Millmont boy was charged after troopers said he stole $33.88 worth of token packs for Minecraft from a 39-year-old Millmont woman.
The thefts were reported at 3:49 p.m. June 29 along Kaiser Run Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.