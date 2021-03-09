VICKSBURG — What will be the centerpiece of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum recently began to take shape a few miles to the east of where it will be displayed.
The project began when a 19th Century sleigh was purchased at an estate auction by Eva Linke, Mifflinburg Buggy Museum board member. The sleigh, once used during winter conditions and horse-drawn, was originally built by Jacob Gutelius, of Mifflinburg.
However, after being picked up at the auction near Kratzerville, the sleigh’s oak body, steel runners and other parts were clearly in need of restoration.
That was where Isaac Reiff and the Vicksburg Buggy Shop began to do that they do best. The wooden body was fixed up and given a fresh coat of red paint. The steel work and shafts were also cleaned up.
Beth O’Connell, a local artist, was also busy this week doing the detailing.
O’Connell noted that a library had a book of the patterns available online. She found a catalog of many of the transfer images which went on the sleigh.
“One shot” enamel was used in the restoration, similar to what is used to detail autos and motorcycles. Scrollwork and other images began with stencils and were in the exact style of the original decorations.
O’Connell, also known for decorating sets for local high school musicals, added that Reiff would be doing the pinstriping. Reiff’s skills were known statewide and was also working on repainting the chassis of a Stanley steam-powered vehicle.
Reiff said sleighs were in use at a time when rural roads were not plowed after snowfall and were designed accordingly.
The horse was connected using shafts off center, so that snowfall could be somewhat packed if the sleigh driver returned on the same route. He noted town streets were not plowed but rolled with a large roller to where a sleigh would glide over packed snow.
Reiff added that bells were used on sleighs to alert others in bad weather that sleigh was near. However, buggies did not generally have bells.
Linke stressed the importance of preserving local history and maintained that the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum was the most important site in the valley.
“It is only one of seven museums that sit on original industrial site,” Linke said. “And it is the only original factory that is open to the public.”
The Gutelius sleigh should be restored in time for the Saturday, May 1 opening of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
Linke said the museum, at 598 Green Street, Mifflinburg, welcomed contributions to the museum’s mortgage, endowment or restoration funds. Also, from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5, there will be a Fundraising Gala Celebrating the Belmont Stakes at the Rusty Rail Black Walnut Farm, 890 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg.
For more information email mifflinburgbuggymuseum@gmail.com or visit the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Facebook page.
