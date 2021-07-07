WATSONTOWN — A 29-year-old Watsontown woman has been charged with aggravated assault, DUI and more after an alleged incident where she reportedly resisted arrest and was found in possession of a weapon.
Phylicia Smith has been charged with felony aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, misdemeanor counts of prohibited offensive weapons and DUI and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving without a license and accidents involving damage to unattended property. The alleged incident occurred at 12:36 a.m. July 6 in the 400 block of Main Street in the borough.
Smith allegedly crashed her vehicle into a legally parked vehicle and when police responded and activated lights and sirens, Smith allegedly attempted to flee in the vehicle. Officers were able to take Smith from the vehicle, at which time she allegedly resisted and kicked an officer.
She was allegedly found in possession of a folding knife with metal knuckles attached. White in custody, Smith allegedly threw a chair at an officer.
She was jailed in lieu of $40,000 in Northumberland County.
Watsontown officers were assisted by officers from Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.