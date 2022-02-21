District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Theft of services
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional police after he failed to pay for leased equipment.
The incident was reported Oct. 6 by West Branch Rental, 441 N. 10th St., East Buffalo Township, Union County. Jesse Reid Wagner, 35, is charged with a misdemeanor count of theft of services after allegedly failing to pay $1,055.10 in lease fees and $542.24 in repair fees.
Theft of services
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Pennsdale woman allegedly failed to make good on $5,923.87 in rental fees associated with the rental of a chipper.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged Natalie Anne Trimble Warzel, 45, with a misdemeanor count of theft of services following the alleged incident, whch spans March 20 through Sept. 14 at West Branch Rental, 441 N. 10th St., East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Theft of leased property
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man has been charged with misdemeanor counts of theft of leased property and receiving stolen property after allegedly failing to return a scrubber valued at $1,150.
Brian Scott Hoyles, 38, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police. The incident occurred Sept. 21 at West Branch Rental, 441 N. 10th St., Lewisburg, police said.
Access device fraud
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Mechanicsburg man has been charged with a felony count of access device fraud and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly took items from a nurse’s break room at Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
James Lester McKeithan, 34, was charged following an alleged incident Jan. 28 at the hospital. McKeithan, while working as a traveling nurse, allegedly stole airpods and a debit card, from which he charged $930 in merchandise, which was later traced to him.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Dauphin man has been charged with felony retail theft after an alleged incident Feb. 5 at Silvermoon Consignment Barn, 150 Silvermoon Lane, Kelly Township, Union County.
Gary Wayne Clearwater, 70, was charged by state police after allegedly replacing a $300 price tag with a $10 price tag for an antique pan.
State Police At Milton DUI
MILTON — A vehicle was stopped at 9:29 p.m. Feb. 18 in Milton, at which time the driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Charges were filed.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland man was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, after a two-vehicle crash at 10:55 a.m. Feb. 7 along Westbranch Highway at Loan Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Bruce W. Kester, 57, was traveling south in a 2007 Mazda 3 which failed to stop for a red light, police reported, and collided with a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Karolyn R. Morgan, 45, of Winfield. Kester was transported with a possible injury. Kester will be cited, police noted.
Assault
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Danville woman was charged with aggravated assault after an allegedly incident with a 50-year-old Warrior Run woman.
The incident was reported at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 28 along State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Assault
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Lewisburg boy allegedly spit on a state police officer in a patrol car.
The incident was reported at 4:36 p.m. Feb. 17 in Buffalo Township, Union County.
Corruption of minors
UNION COUNTY — An investigation in an alleged incident is ongoing, police noted.
The alleged incident dates back to June 1, 2017 and runs through July 31, 2017 in Union County. A female is the alleged victim.
Indecent assault
UNION COUNTY — Troopers are investigating an alleged sexual assault reported between Nov. 1 and Jan. 29 in Union County.
A male is the alleged victim.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged domestic between a 37-year-old Lewisburg man and a 29-year-old Lewisburg woman.
The man was arrested. The incident was reported at 8:18 a.m. Jan. 4 along Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Two suspects allegedly met and fought at the Exchange Pool.
The incident was reported Jan. 22 along White Hall Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Theft of vehicle parts
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Two suspects allegedly stole nine catalytic converters from vehicles belonging to rabittransit.
The incident was reported at 5 a.m. Feb. 8 at 370 Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County. Vehicles with converters taken were all Ford Econoline E-450s from 2021, 2017, 2016, 2007, 2015 and 2019.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Two suspects wearing ski masks were observed attempting to steal catalytic converters.
The incident was reported at 1:56 a.m. Feb. 8 at Flowers Baking Co., 620 Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County. The suspects are believed to have fled in a beige Suburban when confronted by a worker.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662. Damage to an Isuzu was estimated at $2,000.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Connecticut man was arrested and jailed in Snyder County after a traffic stop at 8:13 a.m. Feb. 17 along Route 15 south and South Hill Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Josue Inestroza-Granados, 23, of Hartford, Conn., was arrested after troopers stopped a 2020 Honda after he was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia. It was learned Inestroza-Granados had an active felony warrant out of Dallas, Texas, and he was taken into custody, police noted.
Burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both of Milton, were arrested for a an alleged burglary sometime Jan. 7 along White Deer Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
The victim was a 33-year-old White Deer woman. A metal tray, Amazon Fire computer, tattoo guns and ink, cash, an X-Box and hunting knives were allegedly taken.
Theft by deception
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged theft of cryptocurrency.
The incident was reported at 5:52 p.m. Jan. 5 along White Deer Pike. A 64-year-old New Columbia man was victimized, it was noted.
Bad checks
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Someone used a check to take money from the account of a 42-year-old Danville woman.
The incident was reported between 12:01 a.m. Dec. 31 and 2 p.m. Jan. 3 along Bloom Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Bad checks
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An investigation involving a bad check in the amount of $1,387 is ongoing.
The incident was reported at 11:07 a.m. Jan. 4 along Saratoga Lane and an 18-year-old Mifflinburg woman is the alleged victim.
Theft by deception
UNION TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly purchased $512.50 worth of merchandise with a fraudulent check at Winfield Auction Center.
The incident was reported at 11 a.m. Jan. 1 along Reitz Avenue, Union Township, Union County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Morgan Nicole Smith, 21, Mifflinburg; Nathaniel Aidsan O’Neill, 22, Mifflinburg
• Herbert Lawrence Van Kirk Jr., 58, Middleburg; Valerie Jean Holme, 56, Mifflinburg
• Paul Reva, 29, New Columbia; Yelena Y. Babakova, 35, New Columbia
• Jose Francisco Zenteno Cadena, 29, Arlington Va.; Rachel Lee Lipski, 25, Arlington, Va.
Deed transfers
• Nathaniel C. Elser, Ashley J. Elser to Nicholas R. Rishel, Susan R. Rishel, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Duane L. Kling executor, Richard L. Kling estate, Kling family trust, Duane L. Kling trustee, Shirley G. Kling estate to Duane L. Kling, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Richard L. Kling estate, Duane L. Kling executor to Duane L. Kling, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• James H. Beckley by agent, Jeffrey M. Beckley agent, Susan E. Iddings, David Iddings, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Amanda Heimbach heir, Dorothy M. Heimbach estate to Service First Federal Credit Union, property in West Buffalo Township, $6,746.29.
• Robert C. Lorence Sr., Karen S. Lorence to Jonas S. King, Rachel S. King, property in Lewis Township, $205,000.
• Robin A. Fox, Robin A. Elsayed to Keystone Service Systems Inc., property in Lewisburg, $231,650.
• Matthew David Herman, Lauren Kathleen Herman to Keith E. Shalongo, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto to Anthony W. Alexander, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Lucille G. Herman by agent, Mischelle H. Van Buskirk to Muhammad Ali, property in East Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trust by agent, Christiana trust by attorney, Premium Mortgage Acquisition trust by attorney, Selene Finance LP attorney to Waylon Swaley, property in Union Township, $325,000.
• Paul C. Painter, Cathleen A. Flood to James D. Levalley, Tammy D. Levalley, property in Limestone Township, $201,000.
• Matias Vernengo, Marcia De Matto Von Pressentin to Rowena H. Hockenberry, property in Lewisburg, $1.
