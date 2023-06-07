LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Garden Club and the upcoming 250th birthday of the United States received special recognition during Tuesday’s Union County commissioners meeting.
The commissioners passed a resolution recognizing the 75th anniversary of the garden club.
“The Garden Club is having a special event June 12, 2023, near Kidsburg in downtown Lewisburg celebrating 75 years,” Commissioner Stacy Richards said. “I understand that during COVID the garden club almost fell apart, but it’s good to have them back.”
Also approved was a resolution supporting the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial AMERICA250, to celebrate Pennsylvania’s contribution to the nation over the last 250 years.
The America250 website notes that 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. To observe this occasion, the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission will encourage Americans to remember the nation’s past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a promising future.
The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission was established by Congress to inspire Americans to participate in the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
The commissioners also approved the recommendation by the Union County Children and Youth Services Advisory Board membership committee to appoint Noel Curtis, Deborah Brubaker and Christy Emigh board, with terms ending June 30, 2026.
Richard Owen was approved to serve on the Union County Affordable Housing Fund Board, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
Commissioner Preston Boop also explained the reason for having a special prison board meeting on Monday, in which three part-time correctional officers were hired.
“The reason for the special meeting is it’s been a challenge keeping the prison fully staffed,” Boop said. “The federal prisons are down 20% to 30% and they are taking our county employees to work for their system. We need to keep some part-time employees on to meet our staffing needs.
“Currently we need about 25 to 30 employees to make our prison system run smoothly,” he continued. “Unlike Snyder or Northumberland counties we have been able to keep most of our workforce in this way.”
The Union County Salary Board also met during Tuesday’s meeting and approved the following new hires:
• Tonya Gridley, for a records technician position.
• Gary Klick for a maintenance position.
• The following part-time corrections officers: Tyler Sampsell, Bryan Ditty, Joseph Hommel and Eric Gessner.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.