DANVILLE — Geisinger is ready to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those ages 5 to 11 years old beginning Saturday, Nov. 6, as access to the vaccine has again expanded following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Appointments at Geisinger for COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 to 11 years old are now available and can be made through MyGeisinger (www.geisinger.org/mygeisinger) or by calling 570-284-3657. Vaccine appointments will be available at the following locations beginning Saturday, Nov. 6:
• Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville
• Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township
• Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
Additional locations will begin providing vaccines for this age group beginning:
• Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Geisinger Philipsburg
• Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
• Saturday, Nov. 13, at Geisinger Healthplex State College
All vaccine locations will be staffed by pediatric care teams, including pediatric nurses and pediatricians. The locations are designed to be as child friendly as possible, with activities available like coloring sheets, stickers and similar items. Saturday appointments are available to accommodate family schedules.
"We know pediatricians and primary care providers are trusted sources of information on vaccines for parents, and we encourage and want parents and guardians to connect with their pediatrician or primary care doctor to ask any vaccine questions," said Stacey Cummings, M.D., vice chair of Geisinger's outpatient pediatric services. "Our pediatric team is ready to help families understand the facts behind the vaccine and how to coordinate the COVID-19 vaccine with other age-appropriate vaccines kids need."
Parents and guardians are reminded that the COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose series, scheduled three weeks apart, so keep that in mind when scheduling a child's first dose. All vaccines for this age group are Pfizer BioNTech and will be a 10-microgram dose, which is one-third of the dose given to those 12 and older. There is also a 15-minute observation period following the vaccine administration.
An appointment is required for each child, and we ask that only one parent or guardian accompany a child for an appointment.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Geisinger.org/COVIDvax.
Masks must be worn by everyone in all Geisinger buildings and facilities.
