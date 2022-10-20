Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Juan Carlos Reyes, 32, of Sunbury, 2 to 12 months in county jail, 30 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Mark James Derr, 29, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation, $200 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Endangering welfare of children
LEWISBURG — Christa Bingaman, 50, of South 17th Street, Lewisburg, has been charged with endangering welfare of children and leaving an unattended child in a motor vehicle.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred Aug. 31 at Sunoco, 501 N. Derr Drive, Lewisburg. Police said Bingaman left an infant inside of a car while she was in the store playing video gambling machines.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Montandon man has been charged with retail theft.
State Police allege Preston L. Farrar, 29, took food items, diapers, and hair coloring along with a unicorn ornament Sept. 28 at Walmart, Kelly Township, Union County.
Possession of marijuana
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State Police have filed carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a small amount of marijuana charges, along with driving a vehicle without proper registration, against an Allenwood man.
Troopers allege Andrew S. Soboleski, 32, was driving south on Route 15 near Loan Road, Kelly Township, Union County, when troopers found him driving a vehicle without a current registration.
Troopers allege they found a loaded handgun and small plastic container with suspected marijuana in the driver’s side door after stopping Soboleski.
Watsontown Police Hit and run
WATSONTOWN — Police are investigating a hit and run which occurred at 12:38 p.m. Oct. 12 at East First Street and Plum Alley.
Police said a cast-iron rail was damaged.
Harassment
WATSONTOWN — Stephen Heyman, 65, of New Columbia, has been charged with harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:50 p.m. Oct. 11 along Main Street, Watsontown.
Police said Heyman pushed a woman several times.
Criminal mischief
WATSONTOWN — Jennifer Bearce, of Milton, has been charged with criminal mischief as the result of an incident which occurred at 11 p.m. Oct. 12 along Canal Street, Watsontown.
Police said Bearce entered a home and damaged numerous items.
State Police at Milton Vehicle vs. deer
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado struck a deer which entered the roadway.
Michael Male, 68, of Fleming Island, Fla., was the driver of the vehicle which struck the deer, at 7:02 a.m. Oct. 18 along Route 54, east of Koch Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Geulah Loss, 74, of Lewisburg, reported that someone took down a chain gate and pried locks off of doors.
The incident was reported at 1:26 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2137 Sunrise Road, White Deer Township Union County.
Theft by deception
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A 79-year-old Turbotville woman reported a case of identity theft, which remains under investigation.
The incident occurred at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 16 along Foggy Mountain Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Harassment by communication
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Milton woman reported being harassed.
Troopers are investigating the incident, which occurred at 12:28 a.m. Oct. 17 along Limestone Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
