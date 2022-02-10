SELINSGROVE — The 29th annual Honors Band Festival will culminate with a gala concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, in Weber Chapel Auditorium on the Susquehanna University campus.
The event designed to give high school woodwind, brass and percussion players an opportunity to share their passion for music with similarly motivated students. The concert will feature the Honors Band, the Honors Wind Ensemble and the Honors Festival Band under the baton of Eric L. Hinton, director of bands at Susquehanna University, and distinguished guest conductor Aaron Himes, from Susquehanna's Class of 2011.
Patrons are required to wear masks inside all campus facilities.
Select performances may be live streamed at www.youtube.com/c/MusicSusquehanna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.