HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) recently announced the introduction of legislation to increase fines and penalties against those who intentionally vandalize or attack critical infrastructure in Pennsylvania.

Under Senate Bill 819, those who willfully damage, destroy, vandalize, deface, or tamper with equipment in a critical infrastructure facility would face a minimum of third degree felony charges and a fine of no less than $10,000, along with the potential to face civil suits for damages to personal or real estate interests.

