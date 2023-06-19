HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) recently announced the introduction of legislation to increase fines and penalties against those who intentionally vandalize or attack critical infrastructure in Pennsylvania.
Under Senate Bill 819, those who willfully damage, destroy, vandalize, deface, or tamper with equipment in a critical infrastructure facility would face a minimum of third degree felony charges and a fine of no less than $10,000, along with the potential to face civil suits for damages to personal or real estate interests.
“Destabilizing the power grid comes with huge national security risks and doing so should not be taken lightly,” Yaw said. “Purposeful damage to these facilities can have a far-ranging impact. We need to send a message to those who would attempt to destroy vital infrastructure and hold these bad actors accountable.”
Yaw sponsored the measure after attacks last year at two electrical substations in Moore County, North Carolina. Law enforcement reports gunfire at the sites cut power to nearby communities, leaving most of the rural region without electricity for days. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security also warned of increasing threats to the power grid from terrorists both foreign and domestic.
“Losing power not only disrupts our day-to-day activities, but can take lives, especially among our most vulnerable populations,” Yaw said. “We need to do all we can to discourage these criminal acts before tragedy strikes.”
Separately, Yaw introduced legislation to establish an Independent Energy Office (IEO) within the commonwealth.
“Pennsylvania has one of the most diverse energy portfolios in the United States,” Yaw said. “There is no question we can capitalize on our state’s energy richness, but first we must stop apologizing for it. I believe an Independent Energy Office can provide impartial, timely, and data driven analysis to guide our state in determining and meeting future energy needs.”
According to Yaw, the IEO would be modeled after Pennsylvania’s Independent Fiscal Office (IFO), which was created by Act 120 of 2010, and Act 100 of 2016. The IFO does not support or oppose any policy it analyzes, and discloses the methodologies, data sources and assumptions used in published reports and estimates.
