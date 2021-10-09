WATSONTOWN — A team of more than 20 volunteers will be spending hours this month preparing for and pulling together an event that's sure to be a hauntingly good time.
A Haunted Hotel will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown.
Wendy Shoemaker, a community volunteer, said this will be her fourth year coordinating the event.
"We used to do, years ago, a haunted hayride and trail," Shoemaker said, noting that event was held in the White Deer area.
"We left that go because it was a lot," she said. "It was a hard task to take on."
Four years ago, Shoemaker said Watson Inn General Manager Pam Showers spoke with Kane Shoemaker — Wendy's son who works at the inn — about the possibility of holding a haunted event at the hotel. He presented the idea to his mother, who agreed to head up the event.
Initially, the haunting was held in a building owned by the hotel and situated directly next to it. For the first time in 2020, the haunting was held in third-floor rooms at the hotel.
"That's where it will be again this year," Shoemaker said.
Over the first three years of the event, proceeds benefitted the Scott Snyder Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Beginning this year, Shoemaker said proceeds will go to the Norman E. Buck Scholarship Fund, as well as to a community family in need. Each year moving forward, she said a different family in need will benefit from the Haunted Hotel.
The family which will benefit this year has not yet been notified they'll be receiving a donation from the event.
"They've had a hard year," Shoemaker said, of the family. "It's going to be used for medical bills."
The cost to attend the Haunted Hotel will be $5. VIP entry tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com for $10.
"For $10, that gets them to the VIP line, there is no long wait time," Shoemaker said.
Vendors will be set up in the Watson Inn parking lot, in the area where attendees will enter the Haunted Hotel. Shoemaker said a limited number of 10-by-10 vendor spaces remain available, for $10 each.
"They bring their canopy, their table," Shoemaker said, of vendors. "We set them up where the people come through the line."
As individuals exit the Haunted Hotel, they will be able to take hot chocolate, cider and cookies, for a donation.
In addition to raising funds to be given back to the community, Shoemaker said there are expenses associated with holding the Haunted Hotel.
"We are always buying new props, new costumes," she said. "It costs a lot of money."
In addition to buying the new items to keep the event fresh each year, Shoemaker said props sometimes need to be replaced.
"We ask people not to destroy the props," she said. "Through the past, we've had people grab ahold of some of the props and pull at them, destroy them. We had to get them fixed... Some of them can be very expensive."
In addition to the admission fees and donations, Shoemaker said businesses can also sign up to sponsor the event.
She said it takes hours to prepare for the event each year.
"My son and a couple of his close friends, they start breaking down the hotel rooms, up on the third floor," Shoemaker explained. "We get a group of our friends and close family, we try to get it all decorated within a week. It takes a lot of hours."
Approximately 20 people volunteer to help each night the Haunted Hotel is held.
"We ask them to come at 6," Shoemaker said. "It gives us an hour to get everything ready."
Many volunteers are dressed in costume.
"We have people at the front entrance, where (attendees) pay," Shoemaker said. "We have a person directing in the parking lot area... You need a lot of people for three hours, both nights. It does take a lot of manpower."
The day after the haunting, volunteers meet to take down the props.
"Come Sunday, our friends gather for hours to tear everything apart," Shoemaker said. "Everything gets deep cleaned. They have to put everything away."
She expressed thanks to everyone who helps with the event.
"I'm so appreciative of our friends and family that help the two nights," Shoemaker said. "They help the nights we are setting up. They help the hours the next day. It is a very big task for a handful of people.
"The local businesses have been great. It's all about giving back to the community."
She expects a big crowd to turn out this year to enjoy the Haunted Hotel.
"Last year, we had, for both nights, 400 people," Shoemaker said. "That was amazing with the way COVID and everything was.
"This year, I would love to see 450, 500 people in two nights," she continued. "That would be amazing."
To become a volunteer, vendor or sponsor for the event, contact Shoemaker at 570-713-9845.
