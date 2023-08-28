ALLENWOOD — Collectors, hobbyists and vendors from across the Northeast converged on the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall in Allenwood on Sunday morning for the 47th Annual Train Show and Sale, organized by the Central Pa. Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society.
“We have about 35 vendors. We have some people from New Jersey and New York state,” said Mark Irvin, member of the Central Pa. chapter and organizer of the show. “But most of them are from this area.”
The main room was packed from end to end and wall to wall with a variety of model trains, memorabilia, and collectibles, including rail-themed belt buckles, hats and games.
“We have lanterns too. I saw an oil can and there are some T-shirts and books. All kinds of stuff. Anything related to railroads,” said Ron Johnson, president of the Central Pa. chapter. “You never know what you’re going to find.”
The show offered attendees a chance to buy new models, trade with other train enthusiasts, and, in some cases, whittle down their own extensive collections.
“I have a large collection of HO engines, rolling stocks, and structures and I’m trying to thin out my collection, you know, reduce the size of it,” said Tim Bittner, a member of the Central Pa. chapter since 1983.
Benny Housley traveled from State College to Allenwood to sell some of the trains that he’d been acquiring since he was just a toddler.
“This was all my childhood collection,” said Housley, gesturing to his vendor table. “I started when I was 2 years old.”
It was a common refrain amongst the vendors. For many of them, model trains and railways have been a part of their entire lives.
“I’ve been collecting since I was 6 years old. I’m 44 now. It’s been a while,” said Kirk Marshall, who traveled from Williamsport with his son, Klayton. “There’s a little bit of excess in my inventory that I have because I also collect. We thought it would be neat to get out and actually be a vendor and see what it’s like on the other side of the table.”
All of the proceeds from the show go toward the Central Pa. chapter and the upkeep of the White Deer Railroad Station.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
