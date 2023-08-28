ALLENWOOD — Collectors, hobbyists and vendors from across the Northeast converged on the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall in Allenwood on Sunday morning for the 47th Annual Train Show and Sale, organized by the Central Pa. Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society.

“We have about 35 vendors. We have some people from New Jersey and New York state,” said Mark Irvin, member of the Central Pa. chapter and organizer of the show. “But most of them are from this area.”

