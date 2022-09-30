LEWISBURG — Celebrating 50 years, the Clean Water Act of 1972 has done a tremendous amount in cleaning up America’s waterways. The anniversary of the Clean Water Act is Oct. 18.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association will be hosting a celebration of the Susquehanna River, how far it has come and what yet needs to be done to keep it a beautiful and healthy waterway.
The free event, sponsored by the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, was developed as a way to mark and reflect on the 50th anniversary of the national Clean Water Act. It will feature a variety of family focused presentations, activities and music from 10 a.m. to noon in Lewisburg’s Hufnagle Park.
At 12:45 p.m., filmmaker Scott Morris and Riverkeeper John Zaktansky will introduce a documentary film, “American River,” at the Campus Theatre. It will begin playing at 1 p.m.
The film chronicles both the beauty and heavy burdens carried by the Passaic River in northern New Jersey, but the film’s scope and impact is much wider.
Following the film, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a panel discussion and question and answer session will be held about the film, and parallels with issues along the Susquehanna River.
Panelists for the post-film discussion will include: Morris; Matt Wilson of the Susquehanna University Freshwater Research Institute; Leslie Rieck of Lycoming College’s Clean Water Institute; Bobby Hughes of the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation; Alana Jajko, director of communications and outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership; and Jamie Shallenberger, Susquehanna River Basin Commission.
“A goal of this project was to portray positive aspects of the river despite the environmental hurdles it faces and show those elements in a cinematic experience,” Morris said. “You realize as you watch it that this isn’t a film about some localized river, but really a story about all rivers.”
“The Clean Water Act of 1972 has been the benchmark for all water quality efforts in the five decades since its inception, and we feel the Clean Water Celebration will be a great way to reflect on that history while looking ahead to what is next,” said Zaktansky.
Before 1972 Zaktansky said, “The Susquehanna River was fed with pollution.” He said, “going back and looking at community newspaper articles you could read where an oil slick was headed down river along the West Branch of the Susquehanna.”
However, Zaktansky said the Environmental Movement of the 1970s, along with Pennsylvania’s Environmental Movement, pushed for changes at the federal level, creating the Clean Water Act of 1972.
“Before then there were no regulations,” Zaktansky said. “Pollution was being dumped into navigable waterways that fed into the river or were dumped directly into the river itself.”
Since the Clean Water Act was signed into law there have been regulations put on everything from homeowners and the need of proper septic systems, to industry and what waste may or may not be released into the river.
Zaktansky said in his opinion, “The river has come a long way in 50 years... It is healthier today than it was in the early ‘70s but, there... still are issues to tackle.”
He said mine drainage, soil erosion and silt drainage, littering, micro plastics, and pharmaceutical pollution all remain a challenge.
The event in Hufnagle Park will feature a variety of tables with information and interactive environmental education opportunities.
Activities will include:
• Matt Wilson and the Susquehanna University Freshwater Research Institute will have an aquatic insect exploration table, featuring live critters to look at, magnifiers, and some photo.
• Bobby Hughes, of the Eastern PA Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation, will have a table with an activity for families to learn about issues related to acid mine drainage and how it is impacting our waterways.
• Alana Jajko will share information about the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership and opportunities to enjoy the numerous recreational opportunities found along our network of greenways.
• Kathy Snavely, president of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, will have an aquatic creature photo match game specifically focused for preschoolers and early elementary ages at her table, along with a display about the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper’s Scenic Wonders tour of Sullivan County, planned for the spring.
Other groups planning table displays include the Merrill Linn Conservancy and Buffalo Creek Watershed Association.
A presentation will be led by Brian Auman, landscape architect of the redesigned Kidsburg Park and Bull Run in Lewisburg.
The recently completed park restores the floodplain while giving better access to the waterway in an effort to elicit more natural play experiences and spark a better appreciation of the waterway. This presentation is slated for 10 a.m. in the nature play area of Kidsburg and should last 40 to 45 minutes.
At 11 a.m., a presentation by Morgan Thomas and Danielle Tryon, of Susquehanna University, will look at brook trout, analyzing their needs (food, habitat, conditions) and how humans have affected their habitat.
Discussions will include how people can make an impact and better our watershed. The presentation will be held at the gazebo in Hufnagle Park.
For more information, and to purchase your tickets to the movie and discussion, visit www.MiddleSusquehannaRiverkeeper.org.
