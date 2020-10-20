LEWISBURG — A partnership of community organizations has announced a Community Naloxone Distribution Event at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Union County Resource Center, 480 Hafer Road, Lewisburg.
CDC guidelines including facial masking and social-distancing will be enforced. The "drive-through" event is in the parking lot of the center for safety. Email coordinator@unitedinrecovery.org for more information.
Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, can reverse the potentially lethal consequences of a narcotics overdose when applied in time. Overdose survivors then sometimes opt for treatment and recovery. The material is being distributed at no cost through a grant awarded to Evangelical Community Hospital.
Community partners in the event include the hospital, United in Recovery, Gaudenzia and the CMSU, the single-county authority serving Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union countiies. Union County Adult Parole and Probation has also given its support.
