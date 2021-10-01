WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming County Historical Society and Thomas T. Taber Museum recently received a $15,000 grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership.
The grant will go toward technical upgrades at the Thomas T. Taber Museum and the Lycoming County Historical Society.
The wireless internet capability of the museum, phone lines, the historical society website, computers and museum store sale options were among the upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.