Mael named United Way president and CEO

SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s Board of Directors has named a permanent president and CEO. After a national search process, Adrienne Mael, who had been serving as interim president and CEO since early July, has been appointed permanently to the position.
For the past six years, Mael has served as the president and CEO of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, a position she will retain in addition to her duties at GSVUW. Prior to leading United Way, Mael was the downtown manager for Bloomsburg.
A native of Columbia County, Mael graduated from Bloomsburg University and holds a master’s degree in applied anthropology from the University of South Florida.
“The board is confident in Adrienne’s knowledge, experience, and commitment to the community," Kristen Moyer, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way board chair, said. "We look forward to the path moving forward underneath Adrienne’s leadership. We are eager to continue in a discussion of a potential merger with the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and the possible opportunities that may come with that transition.”
“I am excited to be officially and permanently joining the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way,” Mael said. “I am eager to continue the work of the United Way and improve lives in the Susquehanna Valley. While I may be a new face for the organization, the mission and vision of the United Way remain steadfast to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our region. I look forward to the opportunities to address key issues in our area and drive social change with innovative solutions.”
With this transition point, the two organizations will continue a discussion of a merger. The goal of a merger would be to maximize back-office operations and create more impact across the region.
“Adrienne’s appointment to President and CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is the next step toward the merger of our two United Way organizations and we couldn’t be happier for all involved," said Liz Masich, chair of the board for the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties. "Adrienne’s leadership and passion to improve the lives of those touched by the United Way in our communities is exactly what both organizations need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.