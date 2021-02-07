SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna recently announced its dean's list students.
The list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.
The following local students were among those named to the list:
Jessica Beachy, of New Berlin, a music major of the Class of 2024. Beachy previously attended Home School Clearing House.
Yevangelina Mironenko, of Mifflinburg, is a political science and philosophy major of the Class of 2021. Mironenko previously attended American School.
Danielle Underhill, of New Berlin, is a public relations major of the Class of 2022. Underhill previously attended Drexel University.
Dylan Taylor, of Coal Township, is a theater performance major of the Class of 2021. Taylor previously attended Sunbury Christian Academy.
