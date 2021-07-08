LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its August support group schedule.
The following will be held:
• Bariatric: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This month’s topic will be Protein Drinks and Post-Operation Supplements. To register to attend, call 570-768-3139.
• Empty Arms: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at a location to be announced. For individuals following the loss of a baby. To register to attend, call 570-522-2378.
