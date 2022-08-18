LEWISBURG — New students, a record 1,039 of them, began their arrival Wednesday on the Bucknell University campus.
They came from 34 states and 24 countries, according to Mike Ferlazzo, university spokesman. He noted they were selected from a record applicant pool of 11,708 and are part of a campus enrollment of 3,854, also a record high.
The Class of 2026 not only attracted students from thousands of miles away, but also young men and women literally from just down the road.
Jevin Lauver, a first-year student from Winfield, conceded he was familiar with the Bucknell University campus. A Lewisburg Area High School alumnus, Lauver had looked at several other colleges before choosing Bucknell.
“Wherever I went, I always ended up comparing it to here,” he said. “When I came back, I really tried to like other colleges to branch out. But none of them seemed to have as welcoming an atmosphere as Bucknell. The professors also seemed very open when they were talking to me.”
Lauver has decided to live in an on-campus dormitory, rather than at home, so he can have a college experience which includes living on his own. Lauver will be studying biology, possibly taking a pre-med track.
His mom Michelle Lauver, Bucknell Univerisity Griot Institute program manager, said as a parent it is great to know her son is not too far away.
“But I’ve also promised to keep my distance,” Michelle said. “We do want (Jevin) to have a full college experience. It was really important for him to live on campus and be part of residential education.”
Michelle admitted it still hurts a little to see Jevin moving out of the house.
Meanwhile, Jolein Tran and her parents arrived Wednesday from Honolulu, Hawaii.
“My college counselor recommended some colleges which offered liberal arts and were good in engineering,” Tran said. “He (researched) a lot of colleges in Pennsylvania and Bucknell was one of the choices.”
Tran noted it’s a long trip, but she plans to go home on breaks.
“I told myself to pack lightly on clothes,” Tran added. “But I bought everything else over here.”
Tessa Brizhik, of Poolesville, Md., also arrived Wednesday amid the fanfare on South Seventh Street. She said her interest in linguistics and the liberal arts influenced her choice.
Brizhik described her hometown as a very tiny community near Fredrick, Md., a fact which also influenced her choice of Bucknell.
“I knew I wanted to go to a small school because I have lived in a small town all my life,” Brizhik said. “I was thinking I would be overwhelmed in a state school or a big school.”
Brizhik said leaving home and two younger siblings in Poolesville in the morning was still a strange experience.
Ferlazzo noted orientation will begin after new students are moved in.
Opening convocation and candle lighting ceremonies will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Both will be live streamed on the Bucknell Facebook page.
President John Bravman will deliver the convocation address, officially opening the new academic year.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.