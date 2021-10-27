Maple sugaring program likely to return in '22

WASHINGTONVILLE — A popular program which has drawn numerous visitors to the Montour Preserve over the years is poised to return in 2022.
Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Director Bob Stoudt said a maple sugaring program will likely be held in 2022, after taking a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My guess right now is we will do two maple sugaring open houses,” Stoudt said. “I anticipate it will be the last weekend in February, and probably the second weekend in March... We will skip the week in between because that’s when we do the Humdinger Trail Race.”
Stoudt is 95% sure the outdoor portion of the program, where the maple sugaring process is demonstrated, will happen. MARC staff are still discussing whether to hold an indoor portion, where a movie outlining the process is shown.
“In 2020, last year, we did the first (weekend) program, and everything got shut down (due to the COVID-19 pandemic),” Stoudt said. “This year, we didn’t do the programming at all. Things are, for the most part, moving in the right direction.”
He said the demonstrations typically draw large crowds to the preserve.
“In the time of COVID, it’s a blessing, but it’s a real challenge,” Stoudt said. “We want to do it safely. We want to do what we reasonably can to keep people safe... We want people to come out and have a good time, we want school groups and scout groups to come out.”
At its November meeting, Stoudt said the MARC board of directors will likely set its 2022 calendar. He noted that 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Montour Preserve.
After a successful first year of Riverside Adventure Company/Earthscapes offering watercraft available for rent at the Montour Preserve, Stoudt said the concessionaire will likely return in 2022.
“They were satisfied with how the season went, as were we,” Stoudt said. “We, honestly, had no complaints or problems for the entire season. For visitors who came out... people were very grateful for the opportunity (to rent watercraft).”
He said an agreement with the concessionaire will likely be approved by the MARC board in either November or January.
While MARC will not be holding a Chili Challenge Triathlon this year due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoudt said Riverside Adventure Company/Earthscapes will be holding a mini version of the event Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Montour Preserve.
He said MARC is not involved with the activity.
“It is not officially a race, it is not officially an event,” Stoudt said. “It is a group of friends who have done it in the past. It is not a timed event. It is not a race. It is a chance for people to get together.”
He said there will be no fees associated with the activity.
At MARC’s Hess Recreation Area near Danville, Stoudt said he received a phone call Friday that a rainbow sheen was visible on the surface of the water, in the area of the covered bridge which is visible from Route 54.
“I got there about the same time as the East End Fire Company and Mahoning Township Police,” Stoudt said. “What we learned happened, a homeowner upstream of the park got their home heating oil tank filled the night before. Something happened, 200 plus or minus gallons of home heating oil escaped from the tank.”
According to Stoudt, the oil flowed along Mauses Run, which joins Mahoning Creek at the park.
He said a hazardous materials team responded to the home and the park to help absorb and contain the oil.
“We have almost 1 mile of Mahoning Creek that goes through the Hess Recreation Area,” Stoudt said, adding that the creek flows into the North Branch of the Susquehanna River.
He doesn’t believe the spill will leave a lasting environmental impact on the area.
“It seems like it dissipated pretty quickly,” Stoudt said. “We have not observed any fish kills or dead animals, any birds that may have gotten into the oil.”
He said work on MARC’s 2022 budget will soon get underway.
In 2021, Stoudt said MARC will likely end up receiving $125,000 from a hotel tax levied by Montour County and earmarked for MARC. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoudt said it was projected MARC would receive $160,000 per year from the tax.
“We’ll make it through this year, we’ll be OK,” Stoudt said. “The local travel and tourism industry is coming back, to an extent. It is not nearly back to where it was pre-pandemic.”
He is estimated MARC will receive about the same from the hotel tax in 2022 as 2021.
“It will present continued challenges for us,” Stoudt said. “We will have to tap into savings we really hoped we wouldn’t have to... There’s no danger we’re going under.”
