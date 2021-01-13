ALLENTOWN — Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students who were named to the Dean's List for the fall semester have been announced.
Students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this achievement.
Local students named to the list include:
Nicole Lamprinos of Lewisburg
Elena Segel of Lewisburg
