HARRISBURG — Over the last two days, confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 have increased by double digits in each of our local counties.
Confirmed, new cases are up by 72 in Northumberland County, 48 in Lycoming County, 23 in Union County, 21 in Snyder County and 11 in Montour County, according to data released by the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported locally, or across the state.
DOH confirmed there were 3,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 1,303,468 since March 2020.
There are 1,835 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 482 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 10,588 cases (303 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,907 cases (67 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 8,795 cases (367 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,988 cases (87 deaths)
• Union County, 4,828 cases (90 deaths)
