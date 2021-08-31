Superintendent asks WR community to work together

TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run School District Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack is encouraging the school community to "work together to preserve in-person learning."
Hack issued a letter to the school community following Gov. Tom Wolf's Tuesday announcement that beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, indoor mask wearing will be mandated in schools.
"While we all had hoped for a normal school year, we recognize that the virus is still very much active in the community and already impacting many of our families," Hack said.
"Setting aside all personal perspectives, we hope that our community understands that this mitigation effort has the greatest potential to reduce the spread of the virus in our schools, the need for contact tracing, and the number of students who are unnecessarily quarantined due to a possible exposure," he said.
According to Hack, for the most part only those who or symptomatic or COVID-19 positive will be required to quarantine since the masking mandate has been issued.
"Once again, we have a unique opportunity as a Warrior Run Community to work together to preserve in-person learning and avoid unnecessary disruptions by following this mandate," he said.
According to Hack, students will be provided with mask breaks, as well as opportunities to be outside when necessary.
The district's online COVID-19 dashboard indicates six high school students and one staff member have tested positive for the virus over the last 14 days.
