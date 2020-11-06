LEWISBURG — Observers seeking a lesson from the 2020 political season may simply have to agree that it has been a transformative year.
Chris Ellis, a Bucknell University professor of political science, projected that the events of 2020 will be studied for years to come. He said individual months could be the subjects of entire books covering a rancorous presidential campaign and a viral pandemic.
“The pandemic will eventually go away, I’m assuming,” Ellis said. “But a lot of the ways we do thing have changed pretty radically (and) pretty quickly. I’m not sure we’re going to go back.”
Ellis, also director of the Bucknell Institute for Public Policy, observed that voter turnout was high. While a controversial incumbent president may have been a catalyst, Ellis concluded there could be greater lessons to learn that simply who won the presidency.
“As recently as 15 or 16 years ago about 10% of the people voted early or by mail,” Ellis said. “This year it is going to be well over half.”
Voting by mail will stick, Ellis believed, provided the results stay and that no one will try to undermine them. He concluded there was no reason that voting needed to be as hard for some people as it apparently is. Similarly, increased attention on local elections will likely linger even when the “heat” of 2020 fades.
In the aftermath of Election Day, Ellis speculated that gridlock was likely regardless of the outcome. “Buckle up” was his advice.
If there is a change of administration, chances of its agenda going far in a Republican Senate were unlikely. Similarly, Democrats gained seats in the House, but not as many as expected.
With a Biden win, Ellis said Democrats would get the “present” they wanted, but elements of the party which lean further to the left will be disappointed.
“If you are sort of the liberal that really wants extensive massive social change, there was a possibility of that,” Ellis said. “That possibility is probably gone.”
Ellis noted Biden may follow what Barrack Obama did during his last six years as president and side-step the legislative process by relying on executive action.
“Red flags” for Republicans included voters currently under age 25 and unlikely to follow the paths of their parents or grandparents.
“Age splits are so strong,” Ellis said. “A lot of these people don’t really ‘age’ into conservatism like they used to.”
Polling data will again be under scrutiny after surveys underestimated the president’s strength among non-white voters. The number of Republicans who “came home” to support the president and mail-in voting estimates turned out to be inaccurate in the midst of a pandemic.
