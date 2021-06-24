TURBOTVILLE — Senior awards were recently presented at Warrior Run High School. Award winners are listed with awards below.
Amber Axtman: Warrior Run High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America Leadership Award, Warrior Run High School Vocational Family Consumer Sciences Academic Award
Gracy Beachel: James H. Cotner Memorial Girls Athletic Leadership Award
Zackary Bristow: Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Kyia Brouse: Warrior Run Lady Defenders Field Hockey Award
Michael Buck: Scott Snyder Baseball Leadership Award, Warrior Run High School Class of 2021 Metal Working Technology Award
Logan Confer: Betty W. Murray Memorial Award
Angelica Daniels: Vicki M. Hitesman Memorial Scholarship Award, Ralph L. Josephine C. Smith Memorial Scholarship, Franke E. Cotner Jr. Memorial Award
Caden Dufrene: PIAA District 4 Male Sportsmanship Award, Warrior Run High School Class of 2021 Computer Aided Design Award, G. Lawrence Brown Rotary Vocational Scholarship, Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society Award, Bernice Bissell Fund Passion in Pathways Award Arts & Humanities
Emma Ernst: Warrior Run Concert Band Musical Excellence Award, Bernice Bissell Fund Passion in Pathways Awards Arts & Humanities
Rebekah Fetterhoff: Katharine A. Swope Scholarship Fund
Kayleean Finan: Ralph L. Josephine C. Smith Memorial Scholarship, Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Ruby Frey: Frank E. Cotner Jr. Memorial Award
Brendan Geiger: Watsontown Lions Club Service Award
Ashley Groover: Warrior Run Concert Choir Outstanding Member Award, Christian Leadership Achievement Award, Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Leadership and Citizenship Award, Warrior Run Natinoal Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit
Trevin Hagenbuch: Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society Award
Ethan Hartman: James H. Cotner Memorial Boys Athletic Leadership Award, Turbotville Area Lions Club Memorial Award, Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month, McEwensville Garden Club Award
Alyssa Hoffman: PIAA District 4 Female Sportsmanship Award, Turbotville National Bank Girl of the Year Award, Muncy Bank & Trust Scholarship, Warrior Run High School Girls’ History & Government Award, Elizabeth R. Miller History Award, Warrior Run High School Mathematics Excellence Award, Warrior Run High School Excellence in Science Award, Watsontown Guild Academic Science Award, Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Outstanding Scholar Award
Sydney Hoffman: James H. Cotner Memorial Girls Athletic Leadership Award, Warrior Run Lady Defenders Basketball Award, Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month, Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Leadership and Citizenship Award, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit
Jasmine Hollenbach: Warrior Run Woman’s Club Education Scholarship Award
Norah Hollenbach: Warrior Run Outstanding Musical Excellence Award, Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month, James Stahlnecker Memorial Leadership Award, The Jack Zeigler Memorial Scholarship Award
Justin Hontz: Bernice Bissell Fund Passion in Pathways Award Human Services, Jason Follmer Memorial Award
Chyanne Hoy: Dale E. Schooley Achievement Award
Jessica Hudson: Warrior Run High School Tri-Hi-Y Club Award, Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Award, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit
Rain Irvine: Warrior Run High School Spanish Club Award, Frances M. Swartz Memorial Award, Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Award
Nicole Keim: Warrior Run High School Student Council Leadership Award, John E. Corman Memorial Scholarship, Warrior Run National Honor Society Student of the Year, Bernice Bissell Fund Passion in Pathways Award Science & Health
Max Kennel: Turbotville National Bank Boy of the Year Award
Mikayla Kirkner: Harry C. Mathias Memorial Workforce Scholarship, Statewide Tax Recovery Inc. Award, Watsontown Guild Business Education Vocational Award
Kyrsten Knarr: Ruth & Harold Moser Nursing Award, Warrior Run Woman’s Club Medical Scholarship Award
Landan Kurtz: Grady Miller Memorial Award, Warrior Run High School Boys’ History & Government Award, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Bernice Bissell Fund Passion in Pathways Award Science & Health
Caleb Long: Warrior Run High School Music Department Award, Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month, Harry C. Mathias Memorial Leadership Award, Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Award
Timothy Magargle: Linda McNeal Memorial Scholarship
Kaden Majcher: PIAA District 4 Outstanding Male Athlete Award, Williamsport Sun-Gazette Male Athlete of the Year, Milton Rotary Club Vocational or Technical Excellence Award
Mikaela Majcher: Warrior Run High School “Warrior” Yearbook Outstanding Leadership Award, Bernice Bissell Fund Passion in Pathways Award Science & Health
Hannah Michael: Michelle Huff Memorial Athletic Award, Turbotville Area Lions Club Memorial Award
Nathan Michael: Ron Pfleegor Memorial Award
Emma Miller: Warrior Run High School National Art Honor Society Achievement Award, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit
Jalynn Murray: Warrior Run High School “Warrior” Yearbook Award, Bernice Bissell Fund Passion in Pathways Award Science & Health
Coltin Pentycofe: Warrior Run Concert Choir Melissa Bower Memorial Award, Warrior Run Football Player’s Choice Award, Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month, Woodmen Life Award, William S. & Virginia L. Hartman Family Scholarship Fund, Turbotville National Bank Business Education Award, Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Award
Noah Pick: James H. Cotner Memorial Boys Athletic Leadership Award, Warrior Run High School Class of 2021 Woodworking Technology Award, G. Lawrence Brown Rotary Vocational Scholarship, Warrior Run Woman’s Club Technical & Trade School Scholarship, Beck Fuels Inc. Award, Ralph L. Josephine C. Smith Memorial Scholarship, Christian Leadership Achievement Award, Bernice Bissell Fund Passion in Pathways Award Engineering, Manufacturing & Industrial Technology
Alanna Ranck: John E. Corman Memorial Scholarship
Zoe Reese: H. William Koch Scholarship Award
Abigail Reinitz: Frank J. Andel Memorial Award
Savannah Robbins: Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit
Hunter Rovenolt: Ron Pfleegor Memorial Award
Madison Rovenolt: Rockets Swim Team Award, Ruth & Harold Moser Nursing Award, Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society Award, Watsontown Lioness Club Service Award, Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Tyler Shrawder: Turbotville Elementary School Award
Brilee Slodysko: Rockets Swim Team Award
Alexis Staggert: Linda McNeal Memorial Scholarship, Ruth & Harold Moser Nursing Award, Watsontown Guild Family Consumer Science Award, Ralph L. Josephine C. Smith Memorial Scholarship
Hannah Staman: Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Warrior Run High School Faculty Award
Jade Swartz: Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Bernice Bissell Fund Passion in Pathways Award Science & Health
Jaren Tilford: Turbotville Elementary School Award
Cameron Trapani: Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month, Bernice Bissell Fund Passion in Pathways Award Human Services
Lauren Trapani: PIAA District 4 Outstanding Female Athlete Award, Williamsport Sun-Gazette Female Athlete of the Year, Warrior Run High School English Excellence Award, Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Outstanding Scholar Award
Anthony Vargo: Warrior Run Concert Band Outstanding Member Award
Jessica Vognetz: Warrior Run High School Student Council Leadership Award, American Red Cross “Leaders Save Lives” Scholarship, John E. Corman Award, Bernice Bissell Fund Defender PRIDE Award, Patrick Eiswerth Memorial Award, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit
Katherine Watkins: Harry C. Mathias Memorial Leadership Award, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Katharine A. Swope Scholarship Fund
Emily Yoder: Charlene Murray Purdy Memorial French Award
Rachel Zimmerman: Dale E. Schooley Achievement Award
