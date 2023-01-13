LEWISBURG — Renovations and restorations were the topics of discussion during Thursday’s Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) school board meeting.
The board approved a $29,860 proposal from Hummer Turfgrass Systems Inc. for renovations to the varsity softball field infield. The current field has drainage issues where water collects at home plate. The district hopes to alleviate the drainage issue with the renovation.
The board also approved a proposal from Hummer Turfgrass Systems for yearly maintenance to the softball and baseball fields, at a cost of $11,740, plus the cost of any required materials.
Roofing restorations were also approved, at the tune of $559,283.34 to three of the district’s schools. Repairs will take place at Kelly Elementary School, Linntown Intermediate School and the middle school.
“All the roofs at all the district’s buildings, except for the high school, are all over 20 years old,” said Dr. John Fairchild, the district’s director of administrative services.
Sidewalks will be getting a facelift as well on all LASD properties. The board approved a maintenance proposal from Always Safe Sidewalks for sidewalk repairs, at a cost of $34,205.
The walking path at the Linntown Intermediate School will also be receiving an upgrade as it will be paved. The board approved the proposal from Dave Gutelius Inc. for the paving of the Linntown walking path, at cost of $17,000.
A contract with Siemens Industry Inc. was approved, for the replacement of the Kelly Elementary School’s fire alarm panel, at a cost of $32,750.
Heating pumps at Kelly Elementary School were recently replaced due to a failure which occurred in late November. The pumps were more than 25 years old. The board retroactively approved the work, performed by McClure Company, at a cost of $36,902.
The board accepted two gifts from the Green Dragon Foundation. The first gift of $2,078.18 will be used to cover the school lunch program debt for students participating in the free and reduced lunch program.
The second gift from the Green Dragon Foundation was that of stringed instruments, bows, cases, and an amp to the LASD Instrument Lending Library. The donation, valued at $15,540.40, was presented by Helen Heaton-Hower, a retired Lewisburg Area School District music teacher.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
