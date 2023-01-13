LEWISBURG — Renovations and restorations were the topics of discussion during Thursday’s Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) school board meeting.

The board approved a $29,860 proposal from Hummer Turfgrass Systems Inc. for renovations to the varsity softball field infield. The current field has drainage issues where water collects at home plate. The district hopes to alleviate the drainage issue with the renovation.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

