MILTON — After more than two decades on the job, a Milton Borough employee is taking some much-needed time for herself.
“I’m feeling excited about it, to start a new chapter. I’ve never not worked in my whole life. I feel a little melancholy. I will really miss my coworkers. I will really miss the residents. There’s a lot of them that come in really regularly and I’ll miss seeing them,” said Shelly Sandstrom, who served as the borough secretary and treasurer for the last 21 years and recently retired from the position.
On paper, the job is relatively straightforward.
“Assisting the council and the borough manager are the top priorities with this position,” she said.
As she learned throughout her long tenure with the borough, who she was assisting changed from election cycle to election cycle, with various mayors, council members, and borough managers passing through the municipal building. Even the daily duties of her job were predictably unpredictable.
“This is the most interesting job ever. The phone can ring and it can be anything from there’s a dead cat on the road, to we need a cemetery deed, to the grant you just applied for to what’s up with the recycling center,” she said. “‘You could have the best-made plans for your day and it doesn’t get done. You have to be able to just go with it.”
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandstrom and Borough Manager Jess Novinger had to figure out how to run a municipality in a world that had changed seemingly overnight.
“Probably one of the biggest hurdles that Jess and I went through was COVID because you can't run a town from home easily,” she recalled. “I was following government announcements while Jess attended webinars. We must have FaceTimed each other until our phones died.”
Even though she has faced considerable challenges over the course of her career, Sandstrom has also celebrated monumental successes.
In 2019, the Borough of Milton received the Award for Fiscal Accountability and Best Management Practices. Sandstrom and former borough manager Chuck Beck attended a ceremony at the governor’s mansion to accept the award.
“One municipality in the state was selected. Chuck and I and our spouses went and they presented us with a very nice award,” said Sandstrom. “They had a big presentation. It was really nice.”
During her time as borough secretary and treasurer, Sandstrom has literally made her mark on Milton.
“The biggest highlight of my time here probably was the Brown Avenue Park grant that we did together,” she said. “It was three phases. It was an amazing time, very busy, but we wrote the grant. I did a lot of the writing of that grant with his help.”
Looking forward, Sandstrom is excited by the prospect of having a little more free time on her schedule, or even not having a schedule at all.
“I can spend more time with my family and not be on a schedule,” she said, adding that she has two daughters, a stepdaughter, five grandsons, and parents in the area.
Hers are big shoes to fill, but she has some advice for whoever steps into the role next.
“Educate yourself as much as you can on the job,” she said. “We have a great staff here to help anyone come into this building no matter in what capacity.
“One of the biggest things somebody told me when I started was, ‘No matter what the resident says, they’re right. Even if they’re wrong.’”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
