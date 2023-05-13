Shelly Sandstrom

Shelly Sandstrom

 MATT JONES THE WEEKENDER

MILTON — After more than two decades on the job, a Milton Borough employee is taking some much-needed time for herself.

“I’m feeling excited about it, to start a new chapter. I’ve never not worked in my whole life. I feel a little melancholy. I will really miss my coworkers. I will really miss the residents. There’s a lot of them that come in really regularly and I’ll miss seeing them,” said Shelly Sandstrom, who served as the borough secretary and treasurer for the last 21 years and recently retired from the position.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.