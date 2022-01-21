LEWISBURG — The Seven Mountains Audubon Society will host an educational meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16 via Zoom.
The topic, "Exploring PA's State Parks and Forests," will be presented by Marcy Mowery. A link may be requested via email to Kay Cramer (falconrider1@ymail.com).
More information is posted at www.sevenmountainsaudubon.org and on the society's Facebook page.
