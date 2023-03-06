MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Teen Leaders Club recently hosted a Souper Bowl of Caring food drive to collect individual servings of food in support of the Mifflinburg Backpack program.
Each week, children in the Mifflinburg Area School District receive a backpack of easy to prepare food to ensure they have something to eat over the weekend.
Members of the Teen Leaders Club challenged the Lewisburg YMCA Leaders in Training (LIT) Youth Program to have a food drive for the Food HUB and the Lewisburg Snack Pack program. At the end of the challenge, Mifflinburg’s final count was 2,402 items, and Lewisburg’s final count was 172.
To make things more interesting, the two “teams” decided that every item donated would count as one yard in a football game versus each other. The final score of the Mifflinburg Teen Leaders was 168 to Lewisburg LIT Youth Programs 7. Mifflinburg had a total of 2,402 yards and scored 24 times, Lewisburg had a total of 172 yards and scored once. Lewisburg lost a lot of “yards,” but the community still came through with a successful food drive.
Teens at the Lewisburg Y worked with members in the SilverSneakers classes to encourage donations. SilverSneakers members enjoyed getting involved, and the teens printed 3D “Super Bowl Rings” for two participating members that were recognized as “MVPs”.
Lewisburg’s LIT partnership with the Food HUB during the challenge has led to the teens’ further interest in helping the Food HUB with its annual hunger 5K on April 22.
(0) comments
