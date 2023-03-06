MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Teen Leaders Club recently hosted a Souper Bowl of Caring food drive to collect individual servings of food in support of the Mifflinburg Backpack program.

Each week, children in the Mifflinburg Area School District receive a backpack of easy to prepare food to ensure they have something to eat over the weekend.

