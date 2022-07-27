Museum receives Community Service Award

From left, Kahla DeSmit, director of the Lewisburg Children’s Museum accepts the Judy Anderson Community Service Award from Elaine Hopkins.

 Provided by League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) received the 16th annual Judy Anderson Community Service Award at the annual meeting of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.

The LCM has partnered with LWVLA since 2018, when members of the Mauch Millennial Project worked with former Executive Director Marian Marchiori on an exhibit to introduce children and parents to the importance of voting.

