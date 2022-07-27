Museum receives Community Service Award

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) received the 16th annual Judy Anderson Community Service Award at the annual meeting of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.
The LCM has partnered with LWVLA since 2018, when members of the Mauch Millennial Project worked with former Executive Director Marian Marchiori on an exhibit to introduce children and parents to the importance of voting.
The permanent Vote LCM exhibit features a working touchscreen voting machine, in which kid-friendly “ballot questions” are interspersed with nuggets of civic education. The collaboration continued in 2020, with the exhibit Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage.
In addition, the league said the museum truly embodies their value statement of “prioritiz(ing) inclusivity and access” and “embrac(ing) our community” through their Count Me In initiative. Due to this initiative the museum offers free or reduced admission to many vulnerable families. In its first year alone, the museum welcomed more than 1,400 disadvantaged people, and have expanded this number over time.
