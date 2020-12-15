SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor has announced he will seek retention by having his named placed on the ballot in 2021.
Saylor, who is 70, was first elected to the bench for a 10-year term in November 2021. The retirement age for judges in Pennsylvania is 75.
He has served as president judge for the last five years, and also chairs the county prison board. In 2019, he served as president of the Pennsylvania Conference of State Trail Judges.
Saylor and his wife, Marty, have been married for 49 years. They have two children and three grandchildren.
He was admitted to the bar in 1974, after graduating from Penn State Dickinson School of Law. Prior to going on the bench, he was a practicing attorney with Wiest, Muolo, Swinehart and Bathgate.
Saylor's salary in 2021 will re ain $187,400.
