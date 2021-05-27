LEWISBURG — Transitions of PA has received a $1,000 grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) through the Lindig Lewisburg Foundation.
These funds will be used to enhance security at the Union County Safe House, which provides emergency shelter to victims of domestic violence and their children.
Survivors of domestic violence frequently flee their homes to escape violence. Transitions’ safe house is often the first step for securing long-term safety.
Transitions offers confidential and supportive emergency safe houses for families who have been displaced as a result of domestic violence or sexual assault. This includes survivors of domestic violence who have voluntarily left home with their children to avoid further violence. Transitions offers shelter to victims of all genders.
Last year, Transitions provided emergency shelter to 108 victims and their children for 3,199 nights. The agency has seen a 10% increase in shelter guests and a 17% increase in shelter nights compared to the previous year.
The security enhancements made possible by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania will allow Transitions to increase camera coverage of the location.
