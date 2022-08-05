Reconstruction of historic cabin to headline fair

With a scale model in the background, Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski spoke during an August 2021 event about a 1780s cabin uncovered two years ago in Washingtonville.

 Kevin Mertz/The Standard-Journal file

WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour-DeLong Community Fair will feature a unique centerpiece this year as a historic 1780s log cabin — uncovered in Washingtonville two years ago — is reassembled piece by piece on the fairgrounds over the course of the week-long festivities.

Ruth Marr, secretary for the fair’s board of directors, said the reconstruction of the log cabin will serve as one of the main attractions at this year’s fair, alongside staples like tractor pulls, mini-horse pulls, exhibits, livestock shows, vendors old and new, music and entertainment, homemade food and rides.

Madeline Lanning contributed to this story.

