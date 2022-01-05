LEWISBURG — A recent $1.3 million transaction saw a 2.5-acre tract often eyed as a restaurant site change hands in Kelly Township.
Documents filed Monday, Dec. 27 with the Union County Register and Recorder’s office indicated the seller was Guos Enterprises LLC, based at 48 Greenbrier Avenue, Selinsgrove. Zhen Hao Guo was listed as president of what online documents categorized as a business consultant.
The deed listed the buyer as Lewisburg Development LLC with offices at 301 Route 17 North, Rutherford, N.J. Recently surveyed by the Larson Design Group, the property’s borders include Route 15, private land, International Drive and AJK Boulevard.
Franchised food operations such as Arby’s and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen have been mentioned by observers as occupants of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.