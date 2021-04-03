HARRISBURG — With only six months left until the federal enforcement of REAL ID begins for commercial domestic air travel and other federal purposes, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding Pennsylvania residents who want a REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards to gather their needed documents as soon as possible to ensure they leave plenty of time to get their REAL ID before the federal enforcement date.
To date, PennDOT has issued approximately 1.1 million REAL ID products.
REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver's licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes, such as boarding a domestic flight or entering a federal building that requires federally acceptable ID upon entry. A federally acceptable form of identification must be used for these purposes on and after Oct. 1.
There is no requirement that any resident obtain a REAL ID. PennDOT continues to offer standard-issue driver's licenses and photo IDs.
Based on data from other states offering an optional REAL ID program, PennDOT projected that 1.3 million of its customers would get a REAL ID prior to the federal deadline of Oct. 1. Having crossed the threshold of issuing 1 million REAL ID-compliant products in December, PennDOT is well positioned to reach this target by the federal enforcement deadline.
Since March 1, 2019, PennDOT has processed about 5.4 million customers, with more than 1.1 million individuals choosing to opt into the REAL ID program. The remaining 4.3 million have chosen not to participate or use an alternative federally acceptable form of ID come the October deadline.
PennDOT paused REAL ID issuance in March 2020 due to COVID-19. It resumed issuing REAL IDs in September 2020.
Additionally, the federal Department of Homeland Security postponed the enforcement date for REAL ID from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021, in response to COVID-19 and the national emergency declaration.
Customers can obtain a REAL ID by presenting documents for verification and processing at any driver license center.
ederal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the below documents:
• Proof of identity: Examples include original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. Passport.
• Proof of Social Security number: Social security card, in current legal name;
• Two proofs of current, physical Pennsylvania address. Examples include a current, unexpired driver's license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address.
• Proof of all Legal Name Changes (if current legal name is different than what is reflected on proof of identity document): Examples include a certified marriage certificate issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order approving a change in legal name or amended birth certificate issued by the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics.
Customers may order their REAL ID online if they have been pre-verified and their REAL ID product will be mailed to them within 15 business days. They can visit any PennDOT driver license center that is open for driver license services, have their documents verified and imaged, and their REAL ID product will be mailed to them within 15 business days, or they can visit one of 13 REAL ID Centers and receive their REAL ID product over the counter at the time of service.
For a full list of driver license centers and their services, visit the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
