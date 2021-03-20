MILTON — For just the second time in nearly 30 years, the Milton Fire Department was forced to cancel its annual Palm Sunday Ham Dinner in 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ray Rugh, a longtime volunteer with the department, said the public was understanding the event couldn't be held last year. However, due to the community's passion for the event, that wasn't the case on one other occasion in which the dinner had to be canceled due to members participating in a training school which fell on Palm Sunday.
"The one year we didn't have (the dinner), other than last year, we got phone calls, nasty letters," Rugh recalled.
Due to the popularity of the event, the fire department's 28th Palm Sunday Ham Dinner will be held this year.
"The people of the town expect it (to be held)," Rugh said.
In a drive-thru format, with proper COVID-19 safety protocol to be followed, the annual dinner will be held starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 28, at the fire department, 121 Ridge Ave., Milton.
Rugh said those attending should access the department by following Turbot Avenue to Hartzel Lane.
From Hartzel lane, members of the department's fire police unit will be directing attendees to drive through department's rear garage doors.
Inside the bays, attendees will be handed the dinners and can pay, before exiting through the front garage doors.
Rugh stressed that attendees must stay in their cars. No walk-up customers will be accepted, due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
The cost of the dinner will be $10, with items to be served including ham, mashed potatoes, filling, gravy, rolls, corn and coleslaw.
While free delivery of meals has been offered in past years, Rugh said that option is unavailable this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
On an average year, Rugh said around 425 meals are served. He's hopeful a similar number will be served this year.
Aside from the ham, which is purchased by the department, a number of items are donated from various businesses and individuals across the community.
"We're really appreciative of the contributions to the dinner," Rugh said.
In addition to the meals, he said the department has been pre-selling milk chocolate and peanut butter Easter eggs.
"As of this morning, we've sold 200-dozen eggs," Rugh said. "If there's any left, we will also sell them as (attendees) drive thru (to pick up the ham dinner)."
The eggs cost $10 per dozen.
Randy Rugh, Ray's son and the department's vice president, said the dinner is one of the department's largest annual fundraisers. It brings in between $2,000 and $3,000 each year.
Randy noted the department's annual fundraising campaign is running level this year with average years. To date, $22,000 has been raised to support the department.
Donations to the Milton Fire Department can be sent to 208 Race St., Milton, PA 17847.
