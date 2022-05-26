Kidz granted $600 from Youth in Philanthropy program

WATSONTOWN — On Wednesday, April 20, student representatives from the Warrior Run High School Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) awarded Kingdom Kidz Inc. a $600 grant for its SafeKIDZ! program, which provides community activities which help meet mental health issues in the Warrior Run School District.
A year-end YIP ceremony was held at the Danville High School auditorium, and the grant will be used to purchase materials for the activities being offered.
“Through the creative art of puppetry and technical equipment instruction, children and youth in the community will be given the opportunity to express what they are feeling, what is happening with their peers, their fears about school, where they are struggling in school, home and much more,” Kingdom Kidz General Manager Lisa Derr said. “With the freedom to express themselves, Kingdom Kidz offer a safe, positive environment exhibited by the staff and volunteers, in order to encourage the students to share their emotions, etc. without condemnation or criticism.”
YIP is a program designed to introduce local high school students to philanthropy and community development, and provides hands-on experience that benefits both the participating students and local charities, and is part of the Community Giving Foundation of Berwick. They also participate in the grant-making process and focus on the meaning of giving and the importance of getting involved. The students gain experience in teamwork, assessment of community needs, building consensus, nonprofit finance and the local nonprofit world.
“This year’s students spent time creating and administering a needs assessment process which included interviews of their peers,” said Christine Orland, the foundation’s senior Program officer. The students synthesized the results of their needs assessment and used this data to prioritize their grant awards.”
This year, 47 grants totaling $48,500 were awarded.
For more information concerning Kingdom Kidz, call 570-838-3133 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday, or visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
