HERNDON — A portion of Route 147 (Main Street) in Herndon will be closed Nov. 23-24 for a pipe replacement project.
The work will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day as a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew begins replacing a cross pipe at the Herndon Borough Office Building, near the Herndon Reload, and a second pipe at Spruce Street.
Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Nov. 24, weather permitting.
A detour using Route 225 and Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) will be in place while work is being performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.