Comic book artist to speak at West End Library

Keith Williams

 Provided by Jackie Dziadosz/Union County Library System

LAURELTON — Comic Book Artist Keith Williams gives a presentation on working in the comic book industry at 1 p.m. Sautrday, Sept. 10, at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton.

Williams, comic book artist and inker, received a Bachelor of Fine Art Degree in 1980 from the School of Visual Arts in New York. He Majored in Media Arts and studied under Will Eisner, the creator of the Spirit comic strip.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.