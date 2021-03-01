MILTON — The Milton Fire Department will hold its annual Palm Sunday ham dinner Sunday, March 28.
The dinner will be held as a drive-thru, with those attending to drive to the East end of the fire station, pick up their dinners, and drive out onto Ridge Avenue.
Due to COVID-19, delivery of dinners will not be available this year.
Chocolate-covered eggs will be available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.