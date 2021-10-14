State Police At Stonington Hit and run
RUSH TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with hit and run and related charges following an alleged incident at 8:23 a.m. Oct. 11 along Boyd Station Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Brody A. Gearhart, 25, was traveling west in a 2016 Isuzu which left the roadway, went into a yard, struck a mailbox and fled the scene. Gearhart was cited with careless driving, driving on roadways laned for traffic and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Trout Run man was arrested and charged with DUI and violations following a traffic stop at 12:26 a.m. Sept. 5 along Route 15 north, Old Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.
The man, who was driving a 2007 Ford Focus, allegedly showed signs of impairment.
DUI crash
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a DUI crash at 10:36 a.m. Aug. 4 along Field Station Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
Vehicles involved included a 2002 Hartline travel trailer and a 2021 Dodge Ram, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 75-year-old Nescopek woman sustained a possible injury following a two-vehicle crash at 11:19 a.m. Oct. 12 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1997 Chevrolet Lumina driven by Patricia G. Goracy, 75, was making a left turn from a parking lot when it went across the northbound lane of travel and struck a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Adam T. Prugh, 21, of schnecksville. Both drivers were belted.
Goracy will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway, troopers noted.
Assault
MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Montoursville man was arrested following an alleged physical altercation with a 51-year-old Montoursville man.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:47 p.m. Oct. 12 along Reese Run Road, Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported assault at 2:11 a.m. July 31 along Larue Drive, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Victims included a 20-year-old Williamsport woman, a 21-year-old Linden woman and a 43-year-old Williamsport man. Damages amounting to $50 were reported to deck railing. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman allegedly kicked another Muncy woman during an argument.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 11:23 p.m. Sept. 23 along Opp Lane, Moreland Township, Lycoming County. Lon Myers, 48, was cited following the alleged incident with a 39-year-old woman.
Disorderly conduct
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of disorderly conduct made at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 9 along Michael Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Possession
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Williamsport man was arrested and jailed on a parole detainer after he allegedly fled police at 6:07 a.m. Oct. 6 along Route 220 north and School Street, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2021 BMW X3 was traveling at 113 mph through a work zone when police attempted a stop. The vehicle allegedly went through a red light and exited the highway onto the interstate. The vehicle fled and police lost a visual on it. An investigation showed the vehicle was a loaner from a local dealer and Elijah Gamon was taken into custody, at which time he was allegedly in possession of drugs. Bail was set at $85,000, police reported.
Theft
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of $300 from a 72-year-old Montoursville woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 along Kuhns Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Bad checks
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged bad check in the amount of $435 issued to Levi Spring Auctioneering, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported at 7 p.m. April 23 along Bartlow Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Theft from motor vehicle
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly cut a catalytic converter and an O2 sensor from a vehicle belonging to Muncy Restoration Works.
The alleged incident occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 11 and 7 a.m. Oct. 12 along Griffith Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. The equipment was cut from a 2015 Nissan Rogue, police noted.
Theft by deception
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 35-year-old South Williamsport woman was allegedly used in an unemployment scam.
The incident was reported at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 along Mosquito Valley Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 54-year-old Linden was used in an attempted unemployment fraud.
Police reported the incident occurred between noon Sept. 5 and noon Sept. 27 along Hulings Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged welfare fraud involving the personal information of a 64-year-old Montoursville man.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:42 a.m. Oct. 12 along Woodley Hollow Road, Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County.
