Bloomsburg grad awarded for presentation

BLOOMSBURG — Recent Bloomsburg University graduate Reagan Griffith, of Mifflinburg, received an undergraduate student poster award from the American Chemical Society Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM) in early June.
Griffith was honored for her poster presentation: “Effect of Rebaudioside A on the ability of a-Amylase to Hydrolyze Starch.” The research she was conducting with BU faculty member Toni Bell dealt with understanding how sweeteners, like zero-calorie sweeteners, sucralose and Stevie, interact with enzymes in our digestive processes.
Griffith graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry-biochemistry and a pre-medical sciences studies certificate, and is in the application process for dental school.
